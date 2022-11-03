US, South Korea warn Pyongyang against nuclear weapons use
By LOLITA C. BALDOR and TARA COPP
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. and South Korea are jointly warning North Korea that use of any kind of nuclear weapon against Seoul or other regional allies would result in the end of Kim Jong Un’s regime. North Korea has launched more than two dozen missiles over the last two days in response to U.S.-South Korean military exercises that began Monday. The launches have sent South Koreans scrambling for shelter. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup met Thursday at the Pentagon. In a joint statement released afterward, they said they “strongly condemned” North Korea’s escalating military flexing, including ballistic missile test launches, multiple rocket launches and coastal artillery.