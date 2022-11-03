US senators in Ukraine promise continued aid ahead of winter

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Two U.S. senators have met with families in Ukraine’s capital and promised continued humanitarian support for the war-torn country as winter nears. Democrat Chris Coons of Delaware and Republican Rob Portman of Ohio emphasized their commitment to the people of Ukraine while speaking to families bracing for a dark, cold season with inadequate heating and electricity. Ukrainian authorities say Russian strikes on energy infrastructure have knocked out 40% of the country’s energy system, cutting off power for tens of thousands of people. Coons and Portman’s trip on Thursday came less than a week before the crucial U.S. midterm elections. Coons said the elections won’t impact future support for Ukraine, whatever the outcome.

