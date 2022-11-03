Skip to Content
UN votes overwhelmingly to condemn US embargo of Cuba

By EDITH M. LEDERER
Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly has voted overwhelmingly to condemn the American economic embargo of Cuba for the 30th year, with the Biden administration continuing former President Donald Trump’s opposition and refusing to return to the Obama administration’s 2016 abstention. The vote in the 193-member General Assembly on Thursday was 185 countries supporting the condemnation, the United States and Israel opposing it, and Brazil and Ukraine abstaining. Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said before the vote that since 2019, the U.S. government “has escalated the siege around our country, taking it to an even crueler and more humane dimension.”

