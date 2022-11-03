Trial in slaying of Dutch reporter must start over

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A court in Amsterdam has ruled that the trial of the alleged shooter and getaway driver in the slaying of a prominent Dutch crime reporter must start anew after one of the judges hearing the case emigrated. Thursday’s decision means a long delay in the case against two key suspects in the shooting of journalist Peter R. de Vries in Amsterdam last year that sent shock waves through the Netherlands and prompted the government to announce an intensification of efforts to crackdown on organized crime. The trial of the alleged shooter, 23-year-old Dutchman Delano G., and suspected getaway driver Polish national Kamil E., 36, was close to completion. Prosecutors had called for life sentences for both men.

