Tanzania says Mount Kilimanjaro fire largely contained

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Tanzania’s prime minister says the fire burning on Mount Kilimanjaro for almost two weeks has been mostly contained after hundreds of military personnel were deployed to help. Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said Thursday that the blaze has destroyed 33 square kilometers (nearly 13 square miles) on Africa’s tallest and most famous mountain. The fire started on Oct. 21 near the Karanga camp that is popular among the thousands of hikers who attempt the climb of the mountain every year.

