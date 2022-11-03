New York could get $524M under opioid settlements with Teva

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Attorney General Letitia James says the state will receive up to $524 million from drugmaker Teva to settle claims that the company contributed to the U.S. opioid epidemic. The state has reached a series of settlements with opioid makers and distributors following an attorney general’s lawsuit in 2019 accusing them of deceptive marketing. Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc. and its affiliates were found liable last year for public nuisance charges by a jury on Long Island. To resolve the remedies phase, Teva agreed to pay out $313 million. New York could additionally receive $211 million from a national settlement reached in July.

