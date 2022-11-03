Misinformation thrives on video site popular with far-right

Researchers say nearly 1 in 5 videos suggested by YouTube in response to a search for terms related to next week’s elections came from untrustworthy sources. But the percentage of videos from untrustworthy sources was much higher on Rumble, a video platform that’s popular with some conservatives and far-right groups. The findings come from NewsGuard, a firm that monitors online misinformation. They show how the hands-off approach to content moderation on sites such as Rumble have made them hot spots for misinformation about voting and elections. Some conservatives and supporters of former President Donald Trump have embraced these sites as an alternative to major platforms like Facebook and YouTube, which have rules against harmful content.

