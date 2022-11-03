Iran marks 1979 US Embassy takeover amid nationwide protests

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran is marking the 1979 takeover of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran as its theocracy faces nationwide protests after the death of a 22-year-old woman earlier arrested by the country’s morality police. Iranian state-run television aired live feeds of various counterprotests around the country Friday, with some in Tehran waving placards of the triangle-shaped drones Russia now uses to strike targets in Ukraine. But while crowds in Tehran looked large with chador-wearing women waving the Islamic Republic’s flag, other protests appeared smaller, with only a few dozen people taking part. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi also was expected to speak in front of the former U.S. Embassy in Tehran to mark the commemoration.

