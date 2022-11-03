Greece: Children among dead in migrant boat sinking

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s coast guard says at least five children are among the 22 people confirmed dead in the sinking of a sailing boat that had been carrying migrants. A search and rescue operation continues Thursday for a further 34 people still reported missing. Only 12 people have been found alive since the sailing boat sank in the treacherous waters between the islands of Evia and Andros east of the Greek capital in the early hours of Tuesday. The initial nine survivors were found on rocks on an uninhabited islet and told authorities they had been on a sailboat carrying about 68 people that had set sail from Izmir in Turkey. The coast guard says 22 bodies have been retrieved, including five children and six women.

