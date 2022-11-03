George Booth, cartoonist of domestic farce, dies at 96

NEW YORK (AP) — George Booth, a prize-winning cartoonist for The New Yorker who with manic affection captured the timeless comedy of dogs and cats and the human beings somehow in charge of their well being, has died. He was 96. Booth’s pen-and-ink sketches often depicted farcical domestic settings, such as a dog deliriously rolling on a kitchen floor and a frazzled looking husband and wife at a table nearby. The caption reads: “Don’t give the dog any more coffee.” His honors included a lifetime achievement award from the National Cartoonists Society.

