Filmmaker Haggis says he never forced himself on publicist

NEW YORK (AP) — Oscar-winning filmmaker Paul Haggis is giving his version of a sexual encounter that spurred a rape lawsuit against him. He testified Thursday that his accuser sometimes seemed “conflicted” during their initial kisses but then started taking initiative. Haggis took the witness stand for a second day in a civil trial and portrayed the woman as a willing partner in their lone sexual interaction. Testifying earlier in the trial, she said he forced her to perform oral sex and then raped her as she repeatedly told him no. Haggis is known for writing Oscar best picture winners “Crash” and “Million Dollar Baby.”

By LARRY NEUMEISTER and JENNIFER PELTZ Associated Press

