Dem rival: WVa GOP Rep. Miller’s forum absence stands out

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Republican U.S. Rep. Carol Miller has two challengers in next Tuesday’s race for a seat representing the state’s 1st Congressional District. Miller is seeking her third term in the U.S. House. She easily won her two previous terms in a state that overwhelmingly supported former President Donald Trump. Democrat Lacy Watson is seeking to become the first African American to serve in Congress from West Virginia. Both Watson and independent candidate Belinda Fox-Spencer lost in the 2020 election in the former 3rd District. Watson criticized Miller for failing to appear at candidate forums throughout the general election campaign. Miller says her focus was to hear directly from voters.

