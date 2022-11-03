Skip to Content
Clashes erupt near Iran’s capital as ongoing protests flare

By The Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian protesters have clashed with police in a town near the capital,  reportedly killing or wounding members of the security forces. Police at one point Thursday dropped stun grenades on the demonstrators from helicopters. It was the latest in a wave of demonstrations that have convulsed Iran for more than six weeks and mark one of the biggest challenges to the country’s clerical rulers since they seized power in the 1979 Islamic Revolution. The protesters had gathered in Karaj, just outside Tehran, to mark the 40th day since the shooting death of Hadis Najafi, 22, one of several young women to have been killed during the protests.

