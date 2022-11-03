Charles Booker touts abortion rights in Kentucky Senate bid

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Democratic Senate candidate Charles Booker is bidding to stop Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky from winning a third term. And Booker has taken up abortion as a key campaign issue against Paul, a libertarian-leaning ex-presidential candidate. Abortion access is at the forefront of Kentucky’s vote Tuesday. That’s when voters will decide whether to amend Kentucky’s constitution to declare outright that it doesn’t protect the right to an abortion. Booker is showing the same zeal in advocating for abortion rights that he did for social justice issues in 2020 when he first ran unsuccessfully for the Senate. No Democrat has been elected to the Senate from Kentucky since 1992.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.