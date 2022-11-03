Amazon pauses corporate hiring amid economic worries

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon is pausing hiring for its corporate workforce as the company moves to cut costs amid worries about the economic environment. Beth Galetti, the senior vice president of people experience and technology, said in a memo Thursday that company executives decided this week to halt “new incremental hires” for the entire corporate workforce. The pause is expected to be in place for a few months. Depending on the business, Galetti noted Amazon will hire backfills to replace employees who leave the company. In some areas, it will continue to hire people incrementally. In the past few weeks, Amazon had paused hiring in some of its businesses and moved to shutter others.

