UN: Russian invasion has uprooted 14 million Ukrainians
By EDITH M. LEDERER
Associated Press
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. refugee chief says Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has driven some 14 million Ukrainians from their homes in “the fastest, largest displacement witnessed in decades.” He says it has sparked an increase in the number of refugees and displaced people worldwide to more than 103 million. Filippo Grandi told the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday that Ukrainians are about to face a harsh winter in extremely difficult circumstances,” including the continuing destruction of civilian infrastructure that is “quickly making the humanitarian response look like a drop in the ocean of needs.” He says his agency has responded to 37 emergencies around the world in the last 12 months arising from conflicts. Grandi is urging greater help for millions of other refugees and displaced.