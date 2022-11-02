Uganda’s Ebola responders fret as some people fight measures
By RODNEY MUHUMUZA
Associated Press
KASSANDA, Uganda (AP) — Ugandan health officials say they have controlled the spread of a strain of Ebola that has no proven vaccine, But there are pockets of resistance to health measures in rural communities where illiteracy is high and restrictions on movement and business activity have left many bitter. In one remote district, an explosion of cases is attributed to the exhumation of an infected body by people who wanted to perform Islamic burial rites. Twenty-three people involved in that incident were infected with Ebola and three died, leading Uganda’s health minister to say she hopes the community has now learned a lesson.