The `Me Space’: Finding small spots at home to call your own

It’s not a she shed or a man cave. More of a “me space.” In a home full of family members or roommates, there are times we want to be by ourselves. With the rise of work-from-home and remote learning, more people are asking designers for help creating refuge spaces at home for resting and rejuvenating. It might be a little nook beside a stairway. Maybe a feature wall with a nice window or different wallpaper. Even deep inside a roomy closet. Some designers suggest installing glass doors in a room to partition off part of it.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.