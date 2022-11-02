Sri Lankans rally to demand release of 2 protest leaders

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lankan police have blocked more than 1,000 protesters who were attempting to march to the capital’s main railroad station to demand the release of two detained protest leaders and an end to a government crackdown on demonstrations against the country’s economic crisis. The protesters, including opposition lawmakers and trade union and civil rights activists, also urged the government to abolish a harsh anti-terror law under which the two student protest leaders have been held for more than two months. Sri Lankans protested for months earlier this year over the economic crisis, forcing the president to flee and later resign. New President Ranil Wickremesinghe has cracked down on opposition.

