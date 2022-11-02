‘People are mad’: Portland votes on government changes

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Residents of Portland, Oregon, are voting on a ballot measure that would completely overhaul City Hall amid growing voter frustration over surging homelessness and crime. It would scrap Portland’s unusual commission form of government and implement a complex form of ranked choice voting not used in any other U.S. city. Many voters agree that Portland should adopt a more traditional city council. Supporters say the measure would make government more inclusive and responsive. But critics say the measure is too complex. They’re calling for a “No” vote followed by a special election on an alternative plan next year.

By CLAIRE RUSH Associated Press/Report for America

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.