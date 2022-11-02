Palestinian shot dead after driving car into Israeli officer

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli army says a Palestinian motorist slammed his car into an Israeli army officer near a checkpoint in the occupied West Bank, seriously injuring him. The officer opened fire on the man, the military said, and according to the Palestinians, he died soon after. Wednesday’s incident was the latest in a spate of violence between Israel and the Palestinians and came as results were still being counted in the country’s fifth national election in four years. The army said the attacker arrived in a vehicle at the Maccabim checkpoint in the occupied West Bank and struck the officer. The driver then tried to attack the officer with an axe. The officer fired at the man.

