Myanmar court gives ex-lawmaker 173-year prison term

BANGKOK (AP) — A court in military-ruled Myanmar has found a former lawmaker from ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s party guilty of terrorism and given him a 148-year prison sentence, which added to previous convictions extends his total prison term to 173 years. The sentence handed Win Myint Hlaing appears to be the longest given to any member of Suu Kyi’s government and party detained after the military takeover. However, authorities executed at least four political activists who were convicted on terrorism charges. Security forces seized Win Myint Hlain’s house a day after his arrest, forcing his family to flee. Long-term prisoners in Magway prison, where he is being held, are kept in shackles.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.