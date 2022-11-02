Italy’s right-wing government slammed for anti-rave decree

MILAN (AP) — Italy’s new prime minister has defended her government against criticism that a decree banning rave parties could be used to clamp down on sit-ins and other forms of protest. The ban approved Monday was among the first actions of Premier Giorgia Meloni’s far-right-led government. Critics noted that no action was taken against the weekend march by admirers of late fascist dictator Benito Mussolini on Sunday, while the government took extraordinary action to break up a rave party. In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Meloni said, “We will never deny anyone the right to express dissent.” She said the rave decree was necessary because the previous government “bowed its head in the face of illegality.”

