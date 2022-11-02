AP Interview: Tennis tour CEO still wants Peng Shuai inquiry

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — WTA Tour Chairman and CEO Steve Simon says he does not know when women’s professional tennis events will return to China. That includes the WTA Finals, which are supposed to be held there until 2030 but were moved to Fort Worth, Texas, this year. A year ago, the WTA suspended all tournaments in China because of concerns about the safety of Peng Shuai, a Grand Slam doubles champion who accused a former government official there of sexual assault. Simon wanted a full and transparent inquiry into her allegations, which has not happened. He told the AP he wants a decision by early next year about whether the WTA will return to China.

