Police: Driver in Nebraska crash that killed 6 was drunk

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police in Nebraska say an investigation into a crash that killed six people last month shows the driver of the car was drunk. Lincoln police said in a news release Monday that results from a toxicology report show 26-year-old Jonathan Kurth had a blood alcohol content of .211 — more than 2½ times the legal driving limit of .08. Police also say data collected from the car showed it was traveling 100 mph in the moments before it crashed into a tree along a residential street where the speed limit is 25 mph. Police learned of the Oct. 2 crash when the cellphone of one of the passengers automatically alerted dispatchers.

