New Iraqi PM hopes to continue fostering Iran-Saudi dialogue

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s new Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani says he hopes to continue hosting talks in Iraq between regional arch-enemies Saudi Arabia and Iran during his tenure. He spoke on Tuesday at his first press conference since his government received the parliament’s vote of confidence on Thursday. Al-Sudani said his administration received signs of interest in Iraq continuing to facilitate a dialogue between the two countries. Iraq has hosted several rounds of direct talks between officials from the two regional rivals since last year, though the talks have so far produced few results. Saudi Arabia has sought talks with Iran as the kingdom tries to end its years-long war in Yemen against Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

