Germany stresses increasing defense role in Indo-Pacific

TOKYO (AP) — German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has stressed his country’s increased defense cooperation with Japan and other democracies in the Indo-Pacific region faced with security challenges such as Russia’s war in Ukraine and China’s rise. Germany adopted a defense guideline in 2020 focusing on the Indo-Pacific and has since stepped up its military ties with Japan. Japan has pledged to drastically reinforce its military capabilities and budget. Japan considers China as a growing security threat and has increased its military role and spending over the past decade. It has stepped up defense cooperation, information sharing and exercises with Indo-Pacific countries and Europe.

By HARUKA NUGA and MARI YAMAGUCHI Associated Press

