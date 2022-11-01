FDA advisers meet on racial disparities in pulse oximeters

NEW YORK (AP) — The clip-on devices that use light to measure oxygen levels in the blood are getting a closer look from U.S. regulators after recent studies suggest they don’t work as well for patients of color. A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel meets Tuesday to discuss pulse oximeters. The devices are widely used in hospitals to make medical decisions, and at-home versions became popular during the COVID-19 pandemic. But recent studies have shown that melanin in the skin can throw off their readings. Doctors have raised concerns that patients of color are getting less treatment and suffering worse outcomes because of pulse oximeter errors.

