Family: Egypt activist in prison starts ‘full hunger strike’

LONDON (AP) — The family of Egypt’s most prominent imprisoned activist says he went on “full hunger strike.” The family says Alaa Abdel-Fattah began the strike on Tuesday and plans to stop drinking water as of Sunday, the first day of the global climate summit, or COP27, that Egypt is hosting this month. Abdel-Fattah is an outspoken dissident who rose to prominence with the 2011 pro-democracy uprisings that swept the Middle East and in Egypt toppled long-time President Hosni Mubarak. The 40-year old has spent most of the past decade behind bars and his detention has become a symbol of Egypt’s return to autocratic rule.

