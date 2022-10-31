Tropical Storm Lisa forms in Caribbean, likely to grow

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Lisa has formed in the Caribbean south of Jamaica and the Cayman Islands and it’s forecast to make landfall in Central America later in the week — likely as a hurricane. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Monday that Lisa had sustained maximum winds of 45 mph and was moving west at 14 mph. The center of the storm was located about 305 miles south-southeast of Grand Cayman. Belize issued a hurricane watch for its entire coastline and Honduras issued a hurricane watch for its Bay Islands, Roatan being the best known of them. Guatemala and Mexico issued tropical storm watches.

