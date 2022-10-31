Somalia car bombs death toll up to 120, some still missing
By OMAR FARUK
Associated Press
MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Somalia’s health minister says the death toll from a pair of car bombings in the capital two days ago has reached 120 and could rise further because some people are still missing. The minister said Monday more than 320 others were wounded in Saturday’s explosions at a busy junction in Mogadishu, and over 150 of them are still being treated at hospitals. It was Somalia’s deadliest attack since a truck bombing at the same spot killed more than 500 people five years ago. The al-Qaida affiliate al-Shabab has claimed responsibility.