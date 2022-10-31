Saudi, UAE back OPEC cuts as US envoy warns of ‘uncertainty’

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are defending a decision by OPEC and its allies to cut oil production. The development came on Monday at a conference in the United Arab Emirates — even as an American envoy warned of “economic uncertainty” ahead for the world. The comments at the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference show the stark divide between the U.S. and Gulf Arab countries it supports militarily in the wider Middle East. Saudi Arabia’s energy minister said about the decision that was met with applause at the conference: “We don’t owe it to anybody but us.”

