Russia warns it may block ships with Ukraine grain

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia’s U.N. ambassador is accusing Ukraine of using the Black Sea shipping corridor to get grain to world markets “for military and sabotage purposes” against its fleet. Vassily Nebenzia said this is why Russia suspended implementation of the grain deal and warned that it will not allow the unimpeded passage of vessels without its consent which is currently taking place. U.N. humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths countered that Russia remains bound by the July 22 deal which obliges signatories “not to attack ships.” Therefore, he said, the United Nations, Turkey and Ukraine will continue to inspect outbound vessels carrying Ukrainian grain.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.