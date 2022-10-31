Oath Keepers member: Capitol riot was historic, spontaneous

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Florida man who stormed the U.S. Capitol with other members of the far-right Oath Keepers has testified that he believed they were participating in a historic event reminiscent of the French Revolution. Graydon Young was a witness for the government Monday at the seditious conspiracy trial of Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and four associates. Young said he saw parallels between the mob that attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and the French people who stormed the Bastille more than two centuries ago. Young was the first Oath Keepers member to plead guilty to a conspiracy charge related to the Capitol attack.

