Indiana drugstore worker held in 2017 killings of teen girls

DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a drugstore worker in the slayings of two teenage girls who were killed in the woods outside their small town in northern Indiana nearly six years ago. State Police said Monday that 50-year-old Richard Matthew Allen is being held on two murder counts in the killings of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams. The girls vanished after saying they were going for a hike on Feb. 14, 2017. Authorities long suspected the killer had some connection to Delphi, a city of just 3,000 people. Authorities called Allen’s arrest a step in the right direction and encouraged the community to come forward with more information. Allen has pleaded not guilty.

By ARLEIGH RODGERS and RICK CALLAHAN Associated Press

