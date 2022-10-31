Clea DuVall returns to ‘High School’ with duo Tegan and Sara

When actor, director, writer Clea DuVall met Canadian indie pop duo Tegan and Sara 15 years ago, she became both friends with the twin sisters and a creative collaborator. The sisters have contributed music to DuVall’s projects, and now DuVall is the co-creator of the new Amazon Freevee series “High School.” The series is based on the sisters’ 2019 memoir of the same name. “High School” tells the story of Tegan and Sara Quin, twins coming-of-age in the 1990s. They feel that they’re growing apart, but finding an old guitar in the basement brings them back together and starts their musical journey.

