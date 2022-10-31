Cameron Crowe’s ‘Almost Famous’ rocks out on Broadway

NEW YORK (AP) — Cameron Crowe has turned his very autobiographical coming-of-age film “Almost Famous” into a Broadway stage musical for a new audience in a new age. The show, now in previews, opens Nov. 3. Crowe, the writer-director who won an Oscar for the film’s screenplay, was inspired by his own experiences growing up and says he wanted the musical to “capture that same feeling that the movie did.” In many ways, a stage adaptation makes perfect sense: The film is about loving music and a community bursting into song — something musical theater is built on.

