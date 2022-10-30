Man hurls firebombs at UK immigration center, kills himself

LONDON (AP) — An attacker threw firebombs an immigration center in the English port town of Dover before killing himself. Police say two people were lightly injured and over 700 migrants had to be relocated. The Kent Police force says “two to three incendiary devices” were thrown Sunday at the facility and two people received “minor injuries.” A news photographer who was at the scene said a man drove up and threw three gas bombs before driving to a nearby gas station and killing himself. Dover is the arrival point for thousands of migrants who cross the English Channel from France in small boats. The number of people making the hazardous journey has risen sharply in recent years.

