Wes Moore, Black Democrats aiming to make Maryland history

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Wes Moore could soon make history if elected Maryland’s first Black governor, and he’s not alone: Rep. Anthony Brown would be the state’s first Black attorney general. Aruna Miller, Moore’s running mate who immigrated from India, would be the first Asian-American elected statewide. Moore has led by more than 30 percentage points in a state where registered Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1. If Moore and Brown win, Black politicians will make further gains in holding top offices in state government. Only two Black politicians have been elected governor before in the nation’s history — Virginia’s Douglas Wilder and Deval Patrick of Massachusetts.

