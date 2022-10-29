Skip to Content
At least 9 killed in Baghdad gas tanker explosion

By QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA
Associated Press

BAGHDAD (AP) — A gas tanker has exploded near a soccer field  in northeastern Baghdad. Security officials say at least nine people were killed and 10 wounded. Shrapnel from the tanker tore into residential buildings and into the soccer pitch. Security officials say it’s unclear whether the explosion Saturday was a technical failure or targeted attack. It occurred two days after Iraq’s parliament approved a new Cabinet, marking a major breakthrough in easing political tensions across the country. The Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani is the first since 2005 that does not include seats for the bloc of influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr.

Associated Press

