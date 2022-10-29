Cuba says at least 5 dead after boat heading to US crashes

HAVANA (AP) — Cuba’sInterior Ministry says at least five people died when a boat off northern Cuba traveling north toward the United States sank after a collision with a Cuban coast guard ship. The craft reportedly flipped over after the collision near Bahía Honda, about two hours from the capital of Havana. The state media outlet Cubadebate says a minor and three women were among the confirmed dead. It says about two dozen people were rescued. Further details were not released Saturday, with Cuban officials telling the state channel that an investigation is underway.

