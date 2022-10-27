Suspect in deaths of 2 South American researchers identified

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Prosecutors say two South American researchers found dead in Kansas City apparently were killed by a man who has since died in a murder-suicide. The Jackson County Prosecutor’s office said Thursday that a police investigation determined that Kevin Ray Moore likely killed 24-year-old Camila Behrensen, of Argentina, and 25-year-old Pablo Guzmán Palma, of Chile, and set their apartment on fire. Their bodies were found Oct. 1 in their apartment near the Stowers Institute, a biomedical research center in Kansas City. Prosecutors said police also determined that Moore died in a murder-suicide in Clay County on Oct. 16. Prosecutors did not reveal a possible motive for the killings.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.