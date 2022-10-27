Russian TV personality Ksenia Sobchak arrives in Lithuania
By LIUDAS DAPKUS
Associated Press
VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Russian TV personality Ksenia Sobchak — the glamorous daughter of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s onetime boss — has arrived in Lithuania on an Israeli passport after fleeing Russian investigators who raided her home this week. Lithuanian authorities said Thursday that she doesn’t pose any threat to the Baltic country. Sobchak has often been critical of Putin, but many Russian opposition figures have accused her of serving the Kremlin’s agenda. In 2018, she became a liberal challenger in Russia’s presidential election, finishing a distant fourth with about 1.7% of the vote in what her critics described as a Kremlin effort to add a democratic veneer to Putin’s sweeping re-election.