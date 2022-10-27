Puerto Rico nonprofit director sentenced in fatal arson case

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The director of a nonprofit that helped disabled people in Puerto Rico has been sentenced to more than 12 years in prison after pleading guilty in a case in which his center was set on fire by three other suspects, one of whom died in the act. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Thursday that Rafael García Sánchez was accused of conspiring to set fire to the Organization for Helping People with Disabilities in July 2016 and filing a fraudulent $250,000 insurance claim. One of the suspects in the case died after suffering burns when starting the fire.

