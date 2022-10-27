Miami Beach condo evacuated after engineer raises concerns

MIAMI BEACH (AP) — Officials in Miami Beach have ordered residents of a 164-unit high-rise condo building to evacuate following safety concerns reported by a structural engineer. Miami Beach officials say the city posted an unsafe structure notice Thursday at the oceanfront Port Royale Condominium. Officials say the 14-story building is undergoing a recertification required after 50 years, and an engineer discovered excessive movement of a concrete beam from its original position in the garage level. Other buildings in South Florida have been evacuated in similar safety scares since the June 2021 collapse in Surfside, which killed 98 people just a few miles up the beach from Port Royale.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.