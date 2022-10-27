Man drowns after running from police, jumping in pond

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Police say a naked suspect in a Tulsa apartment clubhouse burglary broke from custody, jumped into a pond and drowned. Tulsa police say officers answering a 4:30 a.m. burglar alarm at an apartment complex clubhouse Thursday found its front door shattered. They encountered a naked man inside the clubhouse with his wet clothing strewn around the room. Placed in handcuffs, the man initially cooperated with the officers but broke from them, kicked open a back door, scaled a patio railing and jumped into a pond. Officers jumped in after him, but the man failed to resurface from the murk.

