Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine-War

The Moscow-appointed authorities in the southern region of Kherson say that tens of thousands of people have been evacuated in the face of Ukraine’s offensive. Kherson Gov. Vladimir Saldo said Thursday that over 70,000 residents of Kherson and nearby areas have moved to the left bank of the Dnieper river. The regional authorities have urged residents to evacuate to safe areas as Ukraine has pushed its offensive to reclaim Kherson that was captured by Russian forces during the first days of the conflict. Regional authorities have also removed monuments to Russia’s 18th century military chiefs in the face of the Ukrainian offensive.

By The Associated Press

