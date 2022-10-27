Israel’s defense minister visits Turkey as relations thaw

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz has become the first top Israeli defense official in more than a decade to visit Turkey. Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar welcomed Gantz to Ankara on Thursday with a military ceremony before the two held face-to-face talks and then chaired meetings between their respective delegations. Turkey and Israel were once close regional allies with broad defense ties. But the relationship became more and more strained under Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. He is an outspoken critic of Israel’s policies toward Palestinians. Relations began to thaw after the departure of former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Israel and Turkey recently announced they were reappointing ambassadors to each other’s countries.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.