Hawaii’s Big Island gets warning as huge volcano rumbles

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii officials are warning residents of the Big Island to prepare for the possibility that the world’s largest active volcano may erupt given a recent spike in earthquakes at the summit of Mauna Loa. Scientists don’t expect the volcano to erupt imminently, but officials are reminding people lava could reach some homes in just a few hours when it does. Mauna Loa is the much larger neighbor of Kilauea volcano which erupted in a residential neighborhood and destroyed 700 homes in 2018. The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory says Mauna Loa has been in a state of “heightened unrest” since the middle of last month.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.