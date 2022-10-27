Hawaii man accused of stealing dead baby’s ID loses lawyer

HONOLULU (AP) — A former U.S. defense contractor in Hawaii accused with his wife of living for decades under stolen identities of dead babies will get a new attorney. According to prosecutors, Walter Glenn Primrose and Gwynn Darle Morrison are the real names of the couple who have been fraudulently living for decades under stolen identities, Bobby Fort and Julie Montague. Prosecutors say Primrose spent more than 20 years in the Coast Guard, where he obtained secret-level security clearance. Assistant Federal Defender Max Mizono asked to withdraw as Primrose’s attorney, citing a breakdown in the attorney-client relationship. A judge granted the request and will appoint another attorney.

